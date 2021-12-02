Omicron Clinic Network Sues WHO to Ban the Name of New Covid Strain

https://www.znak.com/2021-12-02/set_klinik_omikron_podala_v_sud_na_voz_trebuya_zapretit_nazvanie_novogo_shtamma_kovida https://www.znak.com/2021-12-02/set_klinik_omikron_podala_v_sud_na_voz_trebuya_zapretit_nazvanie_novogo_shtamma_kovida 2021.12.02

The founder and general director of the Omicron network of ophthalmological clinics, resident of Siberia, Alexander Padar, filed a lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court against the Russian office of the World Health Organization. The head of medical centers demands to ban the name of the new strain of coronavirus, because it is identical with the name of its clinics.

The entrepreneur notes that the omicron strain inflicts reputational damage on his business. The lawsuit says Padar has invested heavily in promoting his brand. But now search engines, when entering the word “omicron” in the first positions, give information about a new strain of covid, and not about clinics. The data on the strain carry negative information that brings “fear and horror”.

According to the plaintiff, all this can provoke colossal losses for the network of clinics. Therefore, he demands to prohibit WHO from using the word “omicron” to denote a strain of coronavirus or any other infection, to oblige WHO to remove this term in any documents related to the new strain of COVID-19, and also to recover from the defendant the costs of paying a state fee.

“Our name is a registered trademark. And the association with some strain of coronavirus damages our business reputation. And if it is also some particularly dangerous strain. Well, think for yourself, if someone dies from the omicron – your relative or friend, you are unlikely to go to a clinic with the same name, ”Padar added.

The first Omicron clinics appeared in 2015; now they operate in four regions of Russia.

Recently, WHO has abandoned the georeferencing in the naming of the types of coronavirus and began to name the strains by the letters of the Greek alphabet. This is how five variants of COVID-19 appeared: “alpha”, “beta”, “gamma”, “delta” and the last one – “omicron”.