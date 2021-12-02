Only 7.7% of money stolen by fraudsters were able to return to victims – RBC

Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters



In the third quarter of 2021, cyber fraudsters stole 3.2 billion rubles from Russian citizens, of which only 7.7% were returned, the Central Bank said.

During the specified period, 256 198 cases were registered when attackers tried to withdraw funds from bank cards. In 41% of these cases, they used social engineering, that is, they tried to find out the data of the cards from their owners. Using this method, the criminals carried out 105,041 attacks. They used customer data when withdrawing money through ATMs, terminals, remote banking systems and when shopping on the Internet.

In the third quarter of 2020, fraudsters used social engineering more often: the percentage of this method of illegal receipt of money in 2020 was 63.8%. In total, cybercriminals managed to steal 2.7 billion rubles, that is, half a billion rubles less than this year. The percentage of funds returned was 13.1%, or 5.4% more.

In 2019, banks were able to return about 15% of the funds stolen by cybercriminals to customers. The amount was RUB 935 million. Fraudsters received funds as a result of 575.6 thousand illegal transactions. The total amount stolen amounted to 6.42 billion rubles.