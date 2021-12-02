OPEC + agreed to increase oil production despite falling prices for it – RBK

Against the backdrop of a strong drop in oil prices, OPEC + decided to continue to increase its production by 400 thousand barrels. per day. Oil consumers asked to increase the rate of its growth, but in anticipation of a surplus in supply in OPEC + did not go for it



BRENT







BRENT









$ 69





-3.29%







Photo: George Osodi / Bloomberg



OPEC + ministers agreed to increase oil production by 400 thousand barrels. per day in January, according to a press release from OPEC +. It was this solution that was proposed at the previous OPEC + meeting in July this year. It was adopted despite the fall in Brent oil prices to $ 67.3 (minus 5.6% compared to the previous day) amid news of the possibility of a drop in energy demand due to the new omicron coronavirus strain. On November 26, after the first news about the African strain of omicron, more infectious than the delta, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 12%, from $ 82 to $ 72 per barrel, but partially won back the fall.

Bloomberg reported that Russia was among those coalition members who proposed keeping the plan to increase oil production.

“As of January, we confirmed an increase in joint production by 400 thousand barrels. per day. This is primarily due to the fact that we see that the market is balanced, demand is gradually recovering, ”said Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the fuel and energy complex, in an interview with Russia 24.

What are the risks for the oil market is the growth of production?

The ministers of the OPEC + countries have not once this year changed the initial concept of the merger’s actions to smoothly increase the production of raw materials, although the largest oil consumers – China, Japan, India and the United States (also the largest oil producer) – asked OPEC + to increase production even more in order to bring down market prices. The United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Japan have recently announced plans to release about 70 million barrels of oil. from strategic reserves, but have not yet implemented this plan. But, according to Interfax sources, the OPEC + technical committee predicted a surplus in the oil market in 2022. The authors of the report of the technical committee, referred to by TASS, expect that it will be 1.7 million barrels. per day in 2022, while in 2021 the market experienced a deficit of 1.2 million barrels. per day.