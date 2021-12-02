Opel presented a new wagon Astra Sports Tourer :: Autonews

Opel has unveiled the Astra Sports Tourer station wagon. Acceptance of orders for the car in Europe will begin early next year. Customers will receive the first cars in mid-2022, the prices for the car will be announced later. After a generational change, the model moved to the new EMP2 platform (the same architecture, for example, is used by the Peugeot 308). This modular chassis allows for the use of both traditional combustion engines and electrified power plants.

The design of the novelty resembles the Astra hatchback, a distinctive feature of which has become a narrow LED front optics, visually combined with a radiator grille. This design language was first demonstrated on the GT X Concept, which was unveiled in 2018. The Astra Sports Tourer measures 4.6 m in length, 1.8 m in width and 1.4 m in height. The station wagon has new seats with Nappa leather trim, as well as a digital panel called Pure Panel, consisting of two displays: a virtual “instrument cluster” and a touchscreen display of the infotainment complex. The luggage compartment volume of the novelty is 608 liters. With the rear sofa folded down, this figure rises to 1630 liters.