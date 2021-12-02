Oprah Winfrey first told how her cousin raped her at the age of 9 – UNIAN

According to the host, the experience taught her that girls are never safe.

Oprah admitted that she was repeatedly raped by her cousin photo instagram.com/oprah/

Famous American presenter Oprah Winfrey was stunned by the confession that when she was 9 years old, she was raped by a cousin.

So, in one of the episodes of her documentary “The Me You Can’t See”, the 67-year-old presenter burst into tears, recalling the terrible experience of repeated rape by an adult cousin, at the time when she was 9 years old …

Oprah noted that her 19-year-old cousin periodically raped her for three years, keeping it a secret from the whole family. However, according to the host, the experience taught her that girls are never safe.

Read alsoLady Gaga spoke frankly about rape and pregnancy“At the age of 9 and 10, 11 and 12, I was raped by my 19-year-old cousin. I did not know what rape was. I did not know this word. I had no idea what sex was and where children came from, I didn’t even understand what’s happening to me, “- admitted Winfrey.

According to Oprah, she kept it a secret for a long time, and even now she did not give the name of this person. The presenter noted that it is dangerous for girls to live in a world full of men, TSN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

“He took me to an ice cream shop, blood was still running down my leg, and he bought me ice cream,” the celebrity recalled.

After that, a similar incident occurred with Oprah, but with her uncle. When she was 14, she was raped and gave birth to a baby girl. However, the infant died a few weeks after giving birth.

You may also be interested in the news

Author:



Irina Pogorelaya