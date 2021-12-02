Oprah Winfrey shares how her cousin raped her as a child

Oprah Winfrey

So, for the new film The Me You Can’t See (“I You Can’t See”) for the Apple TV + platform, which starred Lady Gaga, Prince Harry and other celebrities, 67-year-old Oprah Winfrey decided on a frank confession. It turns out that in childhood she was raped by a close relative.

“At 9 and 10, 11 and 12 years old, I was raped by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t know what rape was, I definitely didn’t know the word. I had no idea what sex was, ”said the TV presenter during the broadcast.

Oprah Winfrey has experienced multiple abuse

The story had a strong impact on Winfrey’s psychological state. For a long time she could not trust men. For many years she tried to forget everything like a bad dream, and she almost succeeded. So, the star did not name the rapist. But she added that it is hard for girls to live in a world full of men.

“The blood was still running down my leg, and he took me to the store and bought me ice cream,” the woman frankly admitted. In addition, Oprah shared other terrible memories. At the age of 14, she was raped by her uncle, after which Winfrey became pregnant and gave birth to a child. Alas, the baby could not go out, and he died a few weeks after birth.

