Owner of Omicron clinics sues WHO

Alexander Padar demands that WHO ban the use of the word “Omicron” as a name for a new strain of COVID-19

The founder of the Siberian network of ophthalmological clinics "Omicron" Alexander Padar has filed a lawsuit against the World Health Organization (WHO). He demands that organizations be banned from using the word "Omicron" to refer to a new strain of coronavirus. "Our name is a registered trademark. Primarily in the field of medicine and health care, since this is our main activity. And the association with some strain of coronavirus damages our business reputation. And if it is also some particularly dangerous strain … Well, think for yourself, if someone dies from Omicron – your relative or friend, then you are unlikely to go to a clinic with the same name, "- quoted Alexander Padar portal NGS .ru. The founder of the network of clinics filed a lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court. He demands that WHO banned the use of the word "Omicron" to designate a new strain of COVID-19, and also collect the cost of a state fee in the amount of 6,000 rubles. The lawsuit states that Padar spent "colossal amounts of money" on advertising to make his brand recognizable. "Now, when you enter this word [в поисковой строке] there is information that carries alarm, fear, horror and has nothing to do with the medical activity of the plaintiff, therefore, colossal financial losses are inevitable for him, "the statement said. The first ophthalmological clinic "Omicron" was opened in 2015 in Novokuznetsk. In 2017, another division appeared in Novosibirsk. Now Omicron clinics operate in 11 cities of Russia. The new Omicron coronavirus strain was first discovered in South Africa. The WHO reported that the new mutation can cause re-infection in previously ill, reports the TV channel 360. The organization also acknowledged that existing vaccines are ineffective against this strain of COVID-19. The chairman of the South African Medical Association, Angelique Kutze, called the symptoms of infection "Omicron": severe fatigue and headaches. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced that Russia will introduce a mandatory two-week quarantine for patients with a new strain of coronavirus. Also, the country has reduced the validity of PCR tests. Now they will be valid for 48 hours instead of 72 hours, RT reports.

