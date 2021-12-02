Pandemic Over Soon, Buy On Downturns – JPMorgan

Omicron is considered more infectious, but less fatal. This is normal for viruses: over time, new options lose power, strategists Marko Kolanovic and Bram Kaplan noted on Wednesday. If the information is confirmed, the end of the pandemic looms somewhere in the distance – good news for high-risk markets.

“Omicron will not straighten the yield curve, but make it more steep, the history of growth will turn into a history of value, investors will start selling off shares of companies that have risen by lockdowns and buying up those who will win when the world economy reopens,” the strategists wrote. Cyclical and commodity stocks were actively selling, now they are cheap, while they have good potential for growth. It’s time to buy in the downturns, they added.

The new strain of the virus has frightened not only the markets, but also the governments: many countries again imposed restrictions and closed borders. Health officials said it will take several weeks to understand how the new variant of the virus behaves. However, Australia’s chief physician, Paul Kelly, noted that so far there is no reason to consider him more dangerous than others.

Kolanovich, who became JPMorgan’s chief global markets strategist earlier this year, is betting on stocks that will benefit from the resurgence of economic activity. In addition, he is confident that the market has given an inadequately sharp reaction to the threat of the delta strain.

Historically, each new strain of the virus is less dangerous but more contagious. Thus, new variants quickly crowd out the deadly predecessors and the pandemic fades away. From this perspective, the omicron will be the catalyst that transforms the pandemic into something more like seasonal flu.

“If events develop according to such a scenario, WHO could skip not two letters, but all at once, and call the new version“ omega ”- according to the last letter of the Greek alphabet,” the strategists summed up.

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on materials from Bloomberg agency

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

World Bank lowers Russia’s growth forecast for 2022 due to pandemic and other risks

Only 10% of financial market participants consider omicron to be a significant event – Deutsche Bank poll