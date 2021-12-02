https://ria.ru/20211201/iran-1761721566.html

Permanent Representative of Russia expressed concern about uranium enrichment up to 20% in Iran

UN, 1 Dec – RIA Novosti. Russia is concerned about the news about the start of a new cascade of centrifuges at the Iranian Fordo facility for enriching uranium to 20%, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters. improved centrifuges to produce 20% enriched uranium at a nuclear facility in Fordow. “We can probably say that this is a concern for us, because Iran goes very far and became the first non-nuclear state in history to enrich uranium to 60%. Never this has not happened in history, “he added.

