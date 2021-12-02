https://ria.ru/20211201/iran-1761721566.html
Permanent Representative of Russia expressed concern about uranium enrichment up to 20% in Iran
Permanent Representative of Russia expressed concern about uranium enrichment up to 20% in Iran – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021
Permanent Representative of Russia expressed concern about uranium enrichment up to 20% in Iran
In Russia, the news about the start of a new cascade of centrifuges at the Iranian Fordo facility for uranium enrichment to 20% is causing concern, told reporters … RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021
2021-12-01T20: 32
2021-12-01T20: 32
2021-12-01T20: 32
in the world
Iran
magate
Mikhail Ulyanov
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155042/98/1550429886_0:62:1217:747_1920x0_80_0_0_ce5656d4e818b4e03eae24a88c195b43.jpg
UN, 1 Dec – RIA Novosti. Russia is concerned about the news about the start of a new cascade of centrifuges at the Iranian Fordo facility for enriching uranium to 20%, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters. improved centrifuges to produce 20% enriched uranium at a nuclear facility in Fordow. “We can probably say that this is a concern for us, because Iran goes very far and became the first non-nuclear state in history to enrich uranium to 60%. Never this has not happened in history, “he added.
https://ria.ru/20211129/peregovory-1761364215.html
Iran
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155042/98/1550429886_69:1148:809_1920x0_80_0_0_a26941aa33d28d40fef5c5a01f89d910.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, iran, magate, mikhail ulyanov, russia
Permanent Representative of Russia expressed concern about uranium enrichment up to 20% in Iran