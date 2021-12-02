https://ria.ru/20211201/svpd-1761719785.html

Permanent Representative of Russia Ulyanov assessed the chances of the United States and Iran to agree on the JCPOA

UN, 1 Dec – RIA Novosti. There are still great differences between Tehran and Washington on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, but the parties have a chance to reach an agreement, Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters. He recalled that Iran has already moved away from JCPOA. “However, it is important to understand that this happened not because of Tehran’s ill will, but as a reaction to the irresponsible policy of maximum US pressure with extraterritorial sanctions and other forms of pressure on Tehran. Tehran is resisting. And this could have been expected, no surprise,” Ulyanov said According to him, Russia proceeds from the fact that it is necessary for both Iran and the United States to fully return to compliance with the provisions of the nuclear deal. “The Americans must first of all lift the sanctions. And Iran must bring its nuclear program in line with the parameters laid down in the JCPOA.” … The deal involved lifting sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran’s non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw and reinstate tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and uranium enrichment. Negotiations are now underway in Vienna to restore the JCPOA and lift US sanctions on Iran, the sixth round ended on June 20. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, the work to restore the deal is almost 90% complete, there are still political moments related to the obligations of the United States and how Washington will comply with them in the future. In late October, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, announced that the US was ready to resume good faith negotiations with Iran to return to the nuclear deal.

