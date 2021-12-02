Peskov commented on the placement of the Bastion complex in the Kuril Islands – Politics

MOSCOW, December 2. / TASS /. Russia has every right to place at any point on its territory those objects that it considers necessary. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said this to journalists on Thursday, speaking of the appearance of a military facility in the Kuril Islands.

“Russia is free to place on its territory those objects and in those regions of the country that it considers appropriate. This is our sovereign right, this is the right of any state, it can hardly be challenged by anyone,” the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Answering the question whether decisions on the deployment of military facilities are made with the consent of the President of the Russian Federation, Peskov noted: “Of course, planning for the deployment of facilities is carried out by the defense department, but, of course, all this is reported and agreed with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.”

As the press service of the Pacific Fleet reported earlier on Thursday, the Pacific Fleet’s Bastion coastal anti-ship missile system was deployed for the first time and took over duty on Matua Island in the Kuril Islands. They will carry out a round-the-clock watch to monitor the adjacent water area and pouring zones. An autonomous military town has been deployed on the island.

Peace treaty

Russia retains the political will to continue the dialogue with Japan to find ways to resolve the problem with the conclusion of a peace treaty, Peskov said.

“Japan is our partner, we value our bilateral relations,” the Kremlin spokesman said. At the same time, he stated that Moscow and Tokyo “have a problem in relations.” “We retain our political will to continue a comprehensive dialogue with our Japanese partners in order to find ways to resolve this fundamental problem,” Peskov stressed.

Moscow and Tokyo have been consulting for many decades to work out a peace treaty following the Second World War. The main obstacle on the way to this remains the disagreement over the rights to the southern part of the Kuriles. After the end of the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan disputes the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and a group of adjacent small uninhabited islands. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Russian sovereignty over these territories, which has the appropriate international legal framework, is beyond question.