Poland rejects new EU measures on migrants – Gazeta.Ru

Poland called the new proposals of the European Commission to resolve the situation with migrants on the border of the European Union with Belarus counterproductive, writes Euractiv. As the Ambassador of Warsaw to the EU Andrzej Sados said, the EC proposes to extend the deadlines for registration and consideration of refugee applications for asylum, which is unlikely to solve the problem.

“The European Commission has made a decision that is exactly the opposite of what we proposed. We suggested that the response to the hybrid attack was the possibility of suspending asylum procedures, rather than extending their deadlines, ”the diplomat said, adding that the EC measures would only lead to an“ excessive burden ”on Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

At the same time, Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, on the contrary, argued that decisions to increase the processing time for asylum applications could help overcome the “hybrid threat” from Belarus. In his opinion, the EU is in a “fire extinguishing” regime due to the migration crisis.

The EC’s proposal itself is to give the EU states the right to increase the period for registering asylum applications to four weeks – at the moment it is from 3 to 10 days. In addition, the submission itself must take place at strictly defined checkpoints. In fact, this will make it possible to check applications at the borders, but the duration of the entire procedure can increase to 16 weeks.

Earlier it was reported that Lithuania is planning expand emergency mode on the border with Poland due to migrants.