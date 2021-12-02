https://ria.ru/20211202/oon-1761928465.html
Police reported the detention of an armed man at the UN headquarters
In New York, a man with a shotgun was detained, who was walking around the UN headquarters, a police officer in the cordon told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T21: 44
NEW YORK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A man with a shotgun was detained in New York, who was walking around the UN headquarters, a police officer in the cordon told RIA Novosti. Garry Wydn, the head of the New York Police Department of Special Operations, told reporters that the incident had nothing to do with terrorism. In addition, First Deputy Police Chief Benjamin Tucker clarified that upon arriving at the scene, the security forces found a man who was holding a shotgun under his jaw. that this man came from Florida, he has no criminal record. Earlier on December 2, special services cordoned off the block where they noticed an armed man. There were no reports that he made any demands. The police tried to enter into a dialogue and asked through the loudspeaker to put the weapon on the ground. According to the UN press service, none of the organization’s employees was in danger in connection with the incident. Secretary General António Guterres was in the building, his official representative Stefan Dujarric told RIA Novosti.
“Everything is clean,” – said the interlocutor of the agency.
The RIA Novosti police department confirmed that the suspect was in custody. As the head of the New York Police Department of Special Operations, Garry Wydn, told reporters, the incident had nothing to do with terrorism.
In addition, the first deputy chief of police, Benjamin Tucker, said that upon arriving at the scene, the security forces found a man who was holding a shotgun under his jaw.
The police clarified that this man came from Florida, he has no criminal record.
Earlier on December 2, special services cordoned off the quarter, where they noticed an armed man. There were no reports that he made any demands. The police tried to enter into dialogue and asked through the loudspeaker to put the weapon on the ground.