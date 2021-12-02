https://ria.ru/20211202/oon-1761928465.html

Police reported the detention of an armed man at the UN headquarters

Police announced the arrest of an armed man at the UN headquarters – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Police reported the detention of an armed man at the UN headquarters

In New York, a man with a shotgun was detained, who was walking around the UN headquarters, a police officer in the cordon told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T21: 44

2021-12-02T21: 44

2021-12-02T23: 48

in the world

UN

new york city

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761923219_0:319:3074:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8dd94e0deb2e0735c36ee982a9fe5a54.jpg

NEW YORK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A man with a shotgun was detained in New York, who was walking around the UN headquarters, a police officer in the cordon told RIA Novosti. Garry Wydn, the head of the New York Police Department of Special Operations, told reporters that the incident had nothing to do with terrorism. In addition, First Deputy Police Chief Benjamin Tucker clarified that upon arriving at the scene, the security forces found a man who was holding a shotgun under his jaw. that this man came from Florida, he has no criminal record. Earlier on December 2, special services cordoned off the block where they noticed an armed man. There were no reports that he made any demands. The police tried to enter into a dialogue and asked through the loudspeaker to put the weapon on the ground. According to the UN press service, none of the organization’s employees was in danger in connection with the incident. Secretary General António Guterres was in the building, his official representative Stefan Dujarric told RIA Novosti.

new york city

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761923219_668:576:2630:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bb9b20ee38376c34f2278ffd986631d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, un, new york (city)