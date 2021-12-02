Polish authorities imposed a ban on the stay of outsiders on the border with Belarus – International panorama

WARSAW, December 1. / TASS /. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Mariusz Kamiński, imposed a three-month ban on the stay of outsiders in the zone bordering Belarus, where a state of emergency was previously in force. This is evidenced by the order published on Tuesday evening.

The ban covers 183 settlements located on the border with Belarus at a distance of about 3 km from it. The order is valid from December 1 of the current year to March 1 of the next year.

The decision was made on the basis of new amendments to the law “On the State Border”, which were approved by the Parliament and the President of Poland on Tuesday.

The provisions of the updated law make it possible to introduce a ban in especially vulnerable areas along the external border of the republic – with Belarus, Ukraine and Russia – on the basis of the order of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after consultation with the commander of the border service. The ban does not apply to local residents of these territories, as well as those who work in this zone, deal with administrative issues or participate in worship.

Also, the ban will not affect ambulances and other emergency services, duty officers and soldiers. For a certain period of time and under certain conditions, the commander of the border service will be able to allow other people, in particular journalists, to be in the specified territory.

Due to the aggravation of the migration situation, Poland has introduced a state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus, and since the beginning of September has not allowed outsiders, including the media, there. According to Polish law, an emergency cannot last longer than 90 days. This deadline expires on December 2.

The news has been amended (0:57 Moscow time) – transmitted with the specification of the minister’s name in the first paragraph, right – Kaminsky.