Political scientist called Zelensky’s words about preparing a coup as a threat to the opposition

2021-12-02T10: 14

KIEV, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The coup d’état in Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about earlier, did not take place, the situation in the country is calm. Zelensky said on November 26 that he had received information about a coup d’état under preparation in Ukraine on December 1, in which businessman Rinat Akhmetov was allegedly involved. According to him, citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation are involved in this. The Ukrainian security service opened a criminal case on Monday. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of Zelensky, said that Russia never does this. Ukrainian law enforcement officers seriously approached a possible coup: on that day, from the very morning, many security officials were on duty throughout the government quarter, and a number of roads in the center were blocked. There were dozens of police buses and paddy wagons in the streets. But on that day, two peaceful rallies took place – entrepreneurs demanding tax breaks, and citizens dissatisfied with Zelensky’s policies, who quietly dispersed after the rally. The situation in Kiev and in Ukraine is generally calm, while Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute for Policy Analysis and Management, called Zelensky’s statement about the preparation of a coup d’etat as a public threat to the opposition. According to him, any attempts to destabilize the country will most likely qualify as treason. At the same time, the expert noted that no mass actions or protests are being prepared in the country. “At least I am not aware of any large-scale protests. Of course, there will be rallies. But there is no global (protest – ed.),” He added.

