Popova announced the transformation of the coronavirus into a seasonal disease

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the coronavirus is gaining its seasonality. In particular, a seasonal rise in the incidence rate in Russia is now visible.

According to her, the department has predicted and has been monitoring it since mid-September 2021. “We already understand to a certain extent, so to speak, the manner of our new” guest “of a planetary scale, the new coronavirus,” Popova said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station (RadioKP).

Thus, the coronavirus gains its seasonality. It comes to us, like other seasonal viruses, in the second half of September. Popova noted that this happens every year, according to the KP.RU website.

Meanwhile, the bulk of Russian doctors believe that it is not worth talking about a serious decrease in the incidence of coronavirus in the coming months. To find out, a survey was conducted among doctors.

According to him, most doctors believe that the incidence of COVID-19 will not decrease significantly in the near future. Among those surveyed, 42 percent of doctors said they expect a slight increase. Another 29% expect a significant increase. Only 11 percent of specialists noted that the trend towards a decrease in the incidence will continue in the near future.