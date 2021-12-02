https://ria.ru/20211202/omikron-1761842859.html

Popova: the version of the mild course of COVID in patients with the omicron strain is erroneous

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761061511_0:45:3070:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_d9320c8bed05d6ea05a5117b5fdcdb57.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova does not support the opinion that the new omicron coronavirus strain does not cause a severe course of the disease, noting that in South Africa, where it was detected, there are few elderly people who, as a rule, have a severe course of the disease. South Africa is extremely low, there is no elderly population. And the outbreak, first of all, is the student community where it was detected. These are young people. Under no variant of the coronavirus we do not see a severe course of large-scale among young people, “Popova said on the air of the radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda.” According to her, it cannot yet be said that those who have been diagnosed with the new strain “are doing so well and therefore there is nothing to be afraid of.”

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761061511_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0529ae194935652d1038b1272ac36929.jpg

