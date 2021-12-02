Popular rapper Kanye West sells his Ford F-150 Raptor pickup for record price

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, got rid of his ranch in Wyoming, as well as his collection of Ford cars.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine Auto with reference to the auction house Musser Bros.

Six pickups and two SUVs were put up for auction with ludicrous starting rates of $ 5 each. The newest of the cars put up for sale managed to hit 4.5 thousand kilometers, the oldest was the 2016 F-350 pickup with a mileage of about 130 thousand kilometers.

The auction caused considerable excitement, and the ex-husband of the diva Kim Kardashian managed to sell the collection of Ford cars for 434,780 dollars. That said, the 2019 F-150 Raptor, which sold for $ 86,900 (including a 10% mark-up), became the most expensive Raptor ever sold. For reference, the new F-150 Raptor is priced at $ 64,000.

By the way, Kanye West is now called simply “Ye”. But Kim Kardashian West and their common children with the rapper continue to bear the old surname.

