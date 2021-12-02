







“Looks like Jennifer Lopez”: pregnant Janabaeva released a new song





Singer Albina Dzhanabaeva, who had declassified her new pregnancy the day before, as it turned out, was also hatching creative plans all this time.

The result of the process was a new vocalist track, which she will officially present on Wednesday, March 17th.

“03/17/2021. The official release of the new song “, – said the pregnant Albina Dzhanabaeva.

In the meantime, the star shared a video on Instagram that captured her performing an excerpt from the future hit.

“Today I will cancel the snow and cold rain, I’ll turn on the sun and let it burn all night And tomorrow I will steal you for the whole day, And they will never find us, never, ever, ”sings Albina Dzhanabaeva.

Many fans of the ex-soloist of the group “VIA Gra” were delighted with the melody and text. They admit that they are already humming these lines. The fans also noted that Albina appeared in the video in an image very reminiscent of the world star Jennifer Lopez.

“Here the style of Jennifer Lopez reminded me”, “Here she looks like J. Lo”, “Russian Jennifer Lopez”, “Ahh, what a song! Rather tomorrow! You are gorgeous! Do not take your eyes off! When will it be tomorrow ?! ”,“ Hurray! We are really looking forward to it, ”say fans of Albina Dzhanabaeva’s art.

