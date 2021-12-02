Project 613. Why Soviet submarines were compared with Mosin rifles and Scotch whiskey

70 years ago, on December 2, 1951, the lead diesel-electric submarine of Project 613 S-80 entered service. In total, in the period from 1951 to 1958, 215 submarines of this type were built in the Soviet Union. Later, under a Soviet license, such submarines began to be built in China. According to trophy drawings After the Great Patriotic War, the Soviet fleet, which had lost more than a third of its submarines in battles, was in dire need of replenishment. At the same time, the task was not only to make up for the losses, but also to build new samples. The Shchuki (a series of medium diesel-electric submarines, produced since 1930), which were in service with the USSR Navy, were already outdated by that time and were much inferior to foreign boats in terms of immersion depth and torpedo firing capabilities.

Submarine type “Pike” of the Black Sea Fleet, 1944 © Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Domestic engineers could get acquainted with the world achievements in this area thanks to German, British and American submarines. Some were trophies, others were obtained through Lend-Lease. Having studied foreign samples, Soviet engineers began to create new boats within the framework of Project 613, which allowed the Navy to strengthen the country’s borders in the difficult post-war times.

The ship is ranked second. Surface displacement – 1050 tons.

Displacement underwater – 1350 tons.

Length – 76 m.

Width – 6.3 m.

Immersion depth (working / maximum) – 170/200 m.

Crew: 52-54 people.

Autonomy – 30 days.

Maximum surface speed – 18.25 knots.

Maximum underwater speed – 13.1 knots.

The cruising range on the surface at a speed of 10 knots is 8580 miles.

The submerged cruising range at a speed of 2 knots is 350 miles. Power plant: Two 37-D diesel engines with a capacity of 2 thousand hp.

Two main propulsion electric motors PG-101 with a capacity of 1350 hp each.

Two electric motors of economic running (“sneaking”) PG-103 with a capacity of 50 hp each. Armament: Four bow, two aft 533-mm torpedo tubes with GS-56 air firing system (firing depth up to 70 m).

Ammunition – 12 torpedoes or 22 mines.

Artillery armament (until 1956): one 57-mm twin automatic gun mount SM-24-ZIF and one 25-millimeter twin automatic anti-aircraft gun mount 2M-8. Continuation

The fate of the first boat of the project The lead submarine of Project 613 S-80 was launched in 1951. However, ten years later, on January 26, 1961, during a routine raid, the submarine sank in the Barents Sea. It was only seven years later, on June 23, 1968, that local fishermen managed to find the submarine, which lay down on the ground as a result of the accident. With the help of a descent underwater camera, the boat was examined, and then it was decided to raise it. As it turned out as a result of an investigation by a special government commission, the emergency occurred upon surfacing due to water entering the ship through the periscope shaft. The reason for the tragedy that claimed the lives of the entire crew (68 submariners) was the crew’s mistakes. As reliable as a Mosin rifle, as strong as whiskey According to the captain of the 1st rank of the reserve Nikolai Chernyshev, who served on one of the boats of the project 613, the main tasks of the crews of the “six hundred and thirteenth” were: inflicting torpedo strikes on enemy warships and ships, laying mines, landing sabotage groups on the enemy’s coast.

Director of the Museum “PL S-189” Nikolay Chernyshev © Yuri Belinsky / TASS

The submariners compared Project 613 submarines with Mosin rifles for their reliability, ease of operation and multipurpose purposes. In the American classification, the submarine was named Whiskey. According to military historians, this nickname was given to the Soviet boat for its sturdy structure (with an all-welded reinforced hull), as well as for its mass character and prevalence. More than 40 boats of Project 613 were exported. “Swedish Komsomolets” The submarine S-363 of project 613 was jokingly called “Swedish Komsomol member” in the Navy. The ironic nickname appeared as a result of an incident that occurred on October 27, 1981 in the territorial waters of Sweden.

Submarine S-363 of project 613 during a rescue operation off the coast of Sweden, 1981 © Marinmuseum / CC BY 4.0

An official TASS report said: “On the night of October 27-28, a Soviet diesel submarine with tail number 137, making a regular training voyage in the Baltic Sea, due to the failure of navigation devices and the resulting errors in determining the location in poor visibility has lost its course and ran aground off the southeastern tip of Sweden. The submarine has now been grounded by Swedish rescue vessels and is anchored in a safe place. Negotiations are underway with the Swedish authorities to withdraw the submarine from Swedish territorial waters. “ Subsequently, according to one of the versions, the decommissioned boat remained on the territory of Sweden and was exhibited in one of the museums of military equipment. Second life S-189 On March 17, 1955, after the completion of the complex of tests, the submarine of project 613 S-189 entered service. She was in the Navy for 35 years. During this period, the S-189 successfully completed dozens of combat missions in the Atlantic and the Baltic Sea, participated in testing new types of weapons at the ranges of Lake Ladoga. Thousands of sailors, foremen, warrant officers and officers went through a scuba diving school on the C-189.

Museum – submarine S-189 project 613 © Yuri Belinsky / TASS