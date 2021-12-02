Promising tokens for early 2022. 5 coins from the analyst :: RBC.Crypto

Trader Jason Pizzino Names Cryptocurrencies That Could Rise Significantly Over the Next Months

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

Trader Jason Pizzino named five altcoins that, in his opinion, are capable of showing rapid growth in the first quarter of next year. The analyst advised to pay attention to the Curve Dao Token (CRV), Polygon (MATIC), Terra (LUNA), Stacks (STX) and THORChain (RUNE) tokens.

Curve dao token

According to Pizzino, the situation on the CRV chart paired with Bitcoin indicates that the token is ready to leave the accumulation zone in the next few months and begin to actively grow. The trader did not rule out that the altcoin will push the trend to the metaverse to the rise in price.

On December 2, Curve Dao Token is trading at $ 4.94. Over the month, altcoin has risen in price by 10%, and its capitalization has grown to $ 1.9 billion, according to CoinGecko. In August, the altcoin reached an all-time high of $ 54.

Curve Finance is a decentralized trading platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The exchange has issued its own CRV governance tokens, which allow holders to participate in the development of the project.

Polygon

The Polygon token looks promising, says Pizzino. In his opinion, altcoin can show good profitability in the coming months, if there is a favorable background for this in the altcoin market.

On December 2, the price of the Polygon token is $ 2. Over the month, the coin has risen in price by 8%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 14.3 billion. In May, the cryptocurrency set a historical maximum price at $ 2.6.

Polygon is an Ethereum-compatible second level sidechain powered by PoS (Proof-of-Stake) algorithm. This network is faster and with lower fees than the main Ethereum network.

Terra

The situation with the Terra token is similar to that of Polygon, the analyst said. He explained that the Terra token has great potential, but it can only be realized if the altcoin market starts to grow actively. The main driver that can push alternative coins to growth, Pizzino called the update of the historic high of Ethereum.

On December 2, the Terra token set an all-time high above $ 64. Over the month, altcoin has risen in price by 40%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 24 billion.

Terra is a blockchain protocol that creates fiat-pegged stablecoins. LUNA token holders can propose and vote on proposals for improving the blockchain.

Stacks

The Stacks token is showing good dynamics at the moment, the analyst is sure. He recalled that the altcoin has risen in price by more than a third in a week. According to Pizzino’s forecast, Stacks will maintain its growth dynamics in the coming months and will continue to increase its capitalization.

On December 2, the Stacks token is trading at $ 2.6. On December 1, the altcoin renewed its all-time high above $ 3.3. Over the month, the cost of the token has grown by more than 30%, and the capitalization – up to $ 2.7 billion.

Stacks is a blockchain solution for implementing Bitcoin smart contracts. Apps built in the Stacks ecosystem inherit all the capabilities of the first cryptocurrency.

THORChain

The THORChain token has already started to grow in tandem with Bitcoin after a long accumulation phase, says Pizzino. According to him, in the coming months, altcoin is able to overtake Ethereum in profitability.

On December 2nd, THORChain is priced at $ 10.7. Over the month, altcoin fell in price by more than 30%, and its capitalization fell to $ 3.1 billion. The cryptocurrency set a maximum in May of this year at $ 20.8.

THORChain is a protocol that creates a bridge between blockchains to exchange assets quickly and efficiently.

