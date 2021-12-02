https://ria.ru/20211202/listvyazhnaya-1761881940.html

Putin announced falsification of sensor readings in Listvyazhnaya mine

The reason for the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine was the lack of control over the progress of work by the management and falsification of sensor readings, said at a meeting on

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. The reason for the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine was the lack of control over the progress of work by the management and falsification of sensor readings, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the situation in the coal industry. The President cited a document from the Investigative Committee on the progress of the investigation. concealment of the facts of excessive gas contamination of the mine with methane. The results of the operation of toxic gas sensors were falsified. Decisions on the admission of miners and contractors to work were made using a sensor installed on the surface – outside the mine face, “Putin said. The head of state also stressed that Rostekhnadzor inspectors violated of the law on the permanent control of facilities of the first class of hazard, no inspections were carried out at the mine and, if necessary, they did not suspend work. According to Putin, the Investigative Committee and the prosecutor’s office will investigate in detail what exactly led to the accident, there will be no ‘sweeping’ accusations. these statements or preliminary report on the work of the Investigative Committee, when it is said that systematic measures were taken to conceal the facts about gas pollution, these data were falsified. Did someone do it? Why, to get more there and send for export? What for? What a tragic result. Now we are all sitting and all our heads are down, “the head of state added. In addition, he criticized the report of the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov on the remuneration of miners. The minister spoke about the structure of accrual and checks on the implementation of industry agreements. According to him, during the inspection, a single case was revealed violations of this document. “I cannot say that you have provided an in-depth analysis. I am not satisfied with your answer, “Putin pointed out. On November 25, smoke started in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, Kemerovo Region. At that moment, there were 285 people underground. As a result of the accident, 51 people died: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. According to the preliminary version, there was a methane explosion. “was arrested for two months.

