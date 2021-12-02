“Putin cannot now dictate terms to Western leaders.” Experts – about NATO, Ukraine and the possibility of negotiations between Kiev and the Kremlin

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a warning to Moscow at a press conference in Brussels, accusing Russia of pulling troops and armored vehicles into the region near Ukraine’s borders. Vladimir Putin called on NATO to give “precisely legal, legal guarantees” that the Alliance will not expand to the east.

Whether the Russian president will be able to achieve his goal, whether this will affect the process of Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and whether negotiations between Kiev and the Kremlin are possible, Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Batozkiy and editor of the policy department of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Kirill Martynov argued on the air of Present Time.

– It seems that Stoltenberg has already answered Putin: no written assurances about the non-expansion of NATO should be expected, but can Putin somehow put pressure on the United States, on NATO and achieve this? Kirill, what do you think?

Martynov: I do not think that Putin now has strong bargaining positions: he defends a certain status quo, that is, he generally requires some kind of attention and respect, but it seems to me that it is the Russian president to dictate conditions to Western leaders and demand new obligations from them. can’t now. It is no coincidence that, if not in international isolation, then at least it is clear that not all international forums, so to speak, are very happy to see him. Negotiations with him are always some kind of special little thing in international politics, they are put separately in the program as rather negotiations with a representative of a nuclear power with a well-known foreign policy line.

– Konstantin, what do you think? Could it be such a tactic of Putin – to bring troops to the Ukrainian border, to frighten with an offensive, to obtain guarantees, for example, in response to not joining NATO?

Batosky: I think that, of course, he will not achieve any legal guarantees, as Vladimir Putin may have wanted. But to force the parties to negotiate through these military maneuvers, very decentralized, and the situation on the Belarusian-European border should also be viewed in this context. I think that Putin, of course, can force Western countries to sit down with him at the negotiating table and talk about something.

– Cyril, can it happen that NATO or the United States will sign some kind of agreement with Russia on non-expansion, non-entry of Ukraine into NATO, but not publicly – we will not find out about it?

Martynov: You know, no, I rule it out, because experienced blackmailers in such a neutral sense of the word have gathered around the table here. And I think that representatives of the West, representatives of NATO are well aware that one of the serious levers of influence on Russian politics is precisely the threat of new NATO members and new partnerships with NATO.

Even if Ukraine, for example, does not join NATO, it will receive large volumes, including military aid, from the West. And this is a very serious barrier, a very serious way of showing the Russian authorities that even if the West avoids direct confrontation, they are still ready to defend the difficult status quo that has now emerged.

– Now let’s talk about Zelensky’s statements. I understand the wording “direct negotiations with Russia” as a rejection of the “Normandy format” and a rejection of OSCE mediation in the “Minsk format”, most likely, if not right, correct me, please. I would like to hear your assessment of such an idea, Konstantin.

Batosky: It seems to me that it was no coincidence that this passage was in stock. It was said at the very end of Vladimir Zelensky’s speech. Apparently, this was supposed to be the main news of the day. In fact, it seems to me that Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not in any way want to organize a meeting with Putin with this statement, especially since they read newspapers in Ukraine and realized that the Kremlin does not seek to talk with the current Ukrainian leadership.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy needed to utter these words in order to emphasize that Ukraine is in the position of peacemaking, that Ukraine still intends to resolve the issue of war and peace through negotiations. And, of course, this does not indicate a break in the “Minsk” or “Normandy” formats. Yes, they are in an absolutely comatose state, but of course it is impossible to say that Ukraine is slamming the door and leaving.

Negotiations within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk do not stop: they take place almost every day, these meetings take place several times a week, it is terrible and fruitless, and, of course, looks like absolute torment. But our country still demonstrates with this gesture the will to negotiate and openness precisely for Russia to remove its troops from the occupied Crimea, from the occupied Donbass and, in fact, to stop waging a war against Ukraine.

– Kirill, do you think, first of all, will Putin agree to such proposals? And does this mean the end of the “Normandy format” at least?

Martynov: The “Normandy format” is now very difficult to reproduce, because all of the institutional conditions for it have been destroyed. There is not even the territory on which the negotiations were held – that is, Minsk, that is, in the sense in which it previously existed as a conditionally neutral situation, when Lukashenka had his famous multi-vector nature. Naturally, she is now far away, and Lukashenka now, among other things, declares his readiness to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on the side of his patron, which, of course, sounds like sheer madness.

In addition, we have not seen any development of this format for a long time, we have not seen how these agreements are generally being implemented. And we see that for Russia this is a wonderful way to conduct its own policy, to constantly create exacerbations on the border, regularly, already with a certain frequency, with a certain periodicity. And, probably, it will be difficult to return to this format, especially since Angela Merkel, of course, was its key participant. And it seems to me that Putin agreed to this format precisely because the German government was headed by a person to whom he treats with some of his own specific form of such Putin’s respect.

As for the question of whether Putin will agree to this, it seems to me that Putin will only agree if he sees some benefit for himself. It is no secret that the Russian authorities still treat Ukraine as something like their own colony. And if our self-proclaimed colonial administration decides that now it will be possible to take Zelensky on the hook in such negotiations, then Putin will agree to this and, probably, will talk to him in approximately the same format in which he speaks with Lukashenka – from the position of such a person who is formally polite, but at the same time emphasizes his superiority.

– Konstantin, explain why every time the question of direct negotiations with the Kremlin arises in Ukraine, voices appear that this is a betrayal by the Ukrainian authorities?

Batosky: This arises because the Ukrainian society does not have absolute, total trust in the ruling team and we do not know their plan. You have to negotiate with something, with your own negotiating position, but in our country this negotiating position is kept secret, since no one understands it. We do not have laws that would oblige the authorities to act in a certain channel. There is a certain tension and fear that the current political leadership, so to speak, will bend under the yoke of Putin and Ukraine will take on some obligations that we cannot take on.

For example, the obligation to conduct some direct negotiations with these leaders of the occupation administrations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This simply cannot happen in Ukraine, because it will not be accepted by the Ukrainian society. Unlike politicians, Ukrainian society is quite consolidated in matters of how to resolve the conflict. Ukrainian society [считает]that this settlement of the conflict should be a peaceful diplomatic way, but without separate preferences for the occupied territories, that is, no special statuses, autonomies and the like. And since this is exactly what Russia is seeking, that is, fears that since Putin has no new records in stock, he will play his old record, that the Ukrainian leadership may, shall we say, bend.

“Konstantin, what I’m watching now,” Zelensky says every time: “Crimea must return to Ukraine, we can’t talk about anything else.” Putin says every time that this is not discussed. And with what negotiating positions such negotiations are generally possible?

Batosky: It seems to me that Zelensky will definitely go down in history if he says all this in his wonderful preparation to Vladimir Putin in person at a face-to-face meeting, at least most Ukrainians would like to do this personally.

– Cyril, what do you think?

Martynov: In general, I am not a great expert on Ukrainian politics, frankly speaking, not an expert at all. But from the outside it seems that Zelensky is now trying to go for broke, that is, to play once again that card, at least rhetorically, with which he entered power. The main slogan of his presidential campaign was that he would give Ukraine peace and that this peace would be honorable on the terms that would suit Ukrainian society. That he will be able to somehow break out of this dead center from this hostage-taking imposed by Russia on Ukraine and its territories.

And it seems to me that now, when internal political conflicts in Ukraine are again escalating, these statements of the President of Ukraine about the impending assassination attempt, about some kind of state conspiracy appear. In parallel, he returns to the rhetoric with which he came to power, and, perhaps, unfortunately, there is nothing here, except for just such rhetorical moves. There is no real foothold in order to conduct direct negotiations, because Zelensky, of course, cannot recognize Crimea as Russian, this is out of the question, the Russian side, of course, is not ready to raise the issue of returning Crimea.

– Konstantin, I can’t help but ask a question: are the protests that we are now seeing in the center of the Ukrainian capital, these conversations about a conspiracy, more precisely, about a coup, what is happening now – is it really a threat to Zelensky? Or will people just let off steam – that part of society that is unhappy – and that’s all?

Batosky: According to the current situation, Ukraine is a free country, we like to gather, protest and express our claims to the authorities. I do not see anything special here, this is a common phenomenon for Kiev – this is such a meeting. Of course, this is not a coup d’état, and for Zelensky it is more like a yellow traffic light, let’s say, but not some kind of danger indicator. We have a democracy in Ukraine, we love to go to rallies and we love to control power.