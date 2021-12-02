https://ria.ru/20211202/shakhtery-1761885425.html

Putin criticized Kotyakov for report on miners’ salaries

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin was dissatisfied with the report of the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov on the remuneration of miners, noting that an insufficient analysis had been carried out. Kotyakov in his report spoke about the structure of payroll, as well as checks on the implementation of industry agreements. The head of the Ministry of Labor said that during the inspections, the only case was revealed that demonstrated that the industry agreement was violated and a decision was made with a fine of 300 thousand rubles to be eliminated. Control over compliance with the agreement, as the minister said, is assigned to the social partners. “I cannot say that you provided an in-depth analysis. I am not satisfied with your answer,” Putin told the minister at a meeting on the development of the coal industry after the tragedy in Kuzbass.

