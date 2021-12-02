Putin linked violations of safety standards in mines with miners’ salaries – RBK

It is necessary to create conditions so that miners “do not have to take risks,” the president continued.

In particular, the president suggested:

to clarify the composition of the conditionally constant component in the structure of pay for the labor of miners, excluding from them payments that depend on the output;

toughen accountability for violations of safety rules and enhance the role of miners’ trade unions;

discuss issues of financial responsibility of mine owners and an independent audit of subsoil use;

to develop a mechanism for creating liquidation funds of mines and open-pit mines to close especially hazardous industries;

ensure the level of salaries for Rostekhnadzor inspectors is not lower than the average pay of the mine administration.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine took place on 25 November. Killed 46 miners and five rescuers. In Rostekhnadzor, the main version of what happened is the release of methane.

Miners and diesel locomotive drivers told RBC that the mine had to work at dangerous gas levels on several occasions. In the event of objections, the authorities allegedly suggested that the miners go home, and they were forced to stay, since “there is nowhere else to work.”

One of the miners told RBC that their salary is not fixed, but tied to the volume of production. “On average, a miner has a salary of 72–75 thousand rubles. before taxes. But we still have such a concept – the coefficient of labor participation, KTU. Usually, if a person works conscientiously, he should have KTU = 1. But it happened that someone did not like the boss and he wrote not 1, but 0.9, and the miner received 8-10 thousand rubles. less, ”he said.

Krasnov said that the readings of the sensors were hidden at the emergency mine



Denis Timokhin, a former miner of the longwall at the mining site No. 4, also complained about violations at Listvyazhnaya in an interview with RBC. According to him, this is the section where the accident occurred.

“I worked at the Listvyazhnaya mine from 2017 to 2021. There have been violations there for a long time. As the 823rd lava began, there was a lot of methane immediately. Started from 2%. But people were forced to work. If you don’t want to, quit. And people have mortgages, loans, children. An acquaintance said that now there was already 6% methane, ”the man said.

According to him, the head of the site warned that the level of methane is too high and “it is impossible to go”, but the management “needed coal mining.” “No coal, no salary,” Timokhin says.