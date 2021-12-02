Putin named the cause of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass – RBK

Photo: Maxim Kiselev / TASS



The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, which resulted in the death of 51 people, was caused by repeated violations of safety rules. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this at a meeting dedicated to the state of emergency in Kuzbass.

“As it was reported, according to preliminary data, the accident occurred due to a number of violations of safety rules,” the president said.

He added that the work of miners is associated with increased danger, but the “courage of people who go down into the mines” should not be abused and cannot be exploited. According to Putin, the life and health of miners must be protected; all participants in the organization of production are personally responsible for this.

“Those who, in pursuit of profit or for some other reason, ignore, neglect the safety of people, expose them to mortal risk, must be asked according to the law, harshly,” Putin said. Likewise, it is necessary to monitor mine and mining industry safety compliance, the proper condition of equipment and the availability of personal rescue equipment, he said.

Rostechnadzor put forward several versions of the accident, including a sharp release of methane. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that an explosion of this gas occurred at the mine. The same version was adhered to in the prosecutor’s office.