Putin named the cause of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine

2021-12-02T17: 21

2021-12-02T17: 21

2021-12-02T18: 11

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the reason for the accident at Listvyazhnaya was the lack of control on the part of the mine management, inspections were not carried out at the mine, according to the RF IC. Investigative Committee on the accident. “I will read the key things after all. The reason for the accident was the lack of control by the mine management over the performance of work … carried out with increased gas contamination with methane. were also not carried out, no measures were taken to suspend work, “Putin said.” It has been established that the management of the mine systematically took measures to conceal the facts of excessive gas contamination of the mine with methane, “the president added. , there were 285 people underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people were killed: 46 miners and five mine rescuers.

