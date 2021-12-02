https://ria.ru/20211202/gosduma-1761833606.html
Rashkin sues the State Duma
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Deprived of parliamentary immunity, Valery Rashkin filed a lawsuit against the State Duma and the head of the commission on mandate issues Otari Arshbe, his colleague in the Communist Party faction Sergei Obukhov told RIA Novosti. According to the agency’s interlocutor, Rashkin on November 21 asked Arshba to “ensure the participation of his representatives – professional lawyers” , however, the chairman of the commission refused. As RIA Novosti was told in the Tverskoy court of Moscow, the lawsuit was registered there, but has not yet been accepted for production. Rashkin was stopped on the night of October 29 on the territory of the Lebedka hunting farm in the Saratov region, where he, according to the investigation On November 25, the State Duma considered the submission of the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and deprived the deputy of immunity on suspicion of illegal hunting. Today, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, opened a criminal case against him. Under this article, he could face up to five years in prison, although a fine is possible, follows from the Criminal Code. Rashkin himself at a meeting of the Duma called the scale of the scandal “completely disproportionate to the gravity of the offense.” He confirmed that he had indeed killed a moose by mistake, but that he was hunting another animal for which he had permission. As the politician admitted, he changed the original version that he was framed.
According to the interlocutor of the agency, Rashkin on November 21 asked Arshba “to ensure the participation of his representatives – professional lawyers,” but the chairman of the commission refused.
“Thus, his right to qualified legal assistance, defense and representation of his interests was grossly violated by the administrative defendants,” Obukhov said.
As RIA Novosti was told in the Tverskoy court of Moscow, the lawsuit was registered there, but has not yet been accepted for proceedings.
Bastrykin opened a case against Rashkin on illegal elk hunting
On November 25, the State Duma considered the submission of the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and deprived the deputy of immunity on suspicion of illegal hunting. Today, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, opened a criminal case against him.
This article can face up to five years in prison, although a fine is also possible, it follows from the Criminal Code.
Rashkin himself at a meeting of the Duma called the scale of the scandal “completely disproportionate to the gravity of the offense.” He confirmed that he had indeed killed a moose by mistake, but that he was hunting another animal for which he had permission. As the politician admitted, he changed the original version that he was framed.
