Reese Witherspoon urges Disney to create a disabled princess

Los Angeles, October 19. Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is urging the Walt Disney Company to introduce a disabled princess into their universe as it will help diversify the cinema.

In recent years, a major film company has been following modern trends and introducing characters of various sexual orientations, as well as racial and ethnicity into its films and cartoons. The last such work was the animated fantasy “Raya and the Last Dragon”. This is reported by the CinemaBlend edition.

However, Disney movie fans are demanding even more variety. Disability rights advocate and writer Hanna Divini created a petition urging the studio to create a disabled princess. Witherspoon has spoken in support of her.

“I am writing this message to you as a young woman who has always loved Disney movies but never saw herself in them. Creating a disabled princess (we know how influential these characters are) would give millions of children around the world an invaluable chance to see them experience adventures, live fulfilling lives and become heroes of their own stories, ”said the actress.

She added that the film company should become a reference point for children without disabilities. This way they will be able to understand how valuable their life is.

Earlier it became known that Disney announced the postponement of 11 films, eight of which are being created by Marvel Studios. The list includes all superhero blockbusters except “The Eternals.”