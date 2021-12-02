Reshetova emphasized elastic buttocks with a jumpsuit

Among the latest publications of the personal microblog of TV presenter Anastasia Reshetova, a photo of a celebrity in a jumpsuit with a milfleur print appeared. It is noteworthy that the bright clothes effectively highlighted the powerful hips of the ex-darling Timati.

Reshetova preferred a bright print and tight-fitting textures. Anastasia also added large Congo earrings with rhinestones. And the celebrity tucked her hair into a low ponytail.

Didn’t hide the “thunder-thighs”: Anastasia Reshetova created additional volume on the thighsThe model admitted that she gained extra pounds.

The model took several photos, one of which showed a juicy figure. A shot with a view of the thunder-thigh surprised Reshetova’s fans.

Anastasia’s fans did not expect that the businesswoman became the owner of such voluminous forms.

“You have a gorgeous figure!”

Anastasia herself does not deny that she has recovered. At the same time, Reshetova does not see this as a serious problem.

We will remind, earlier Anastasia Reshetova boasted a stretch. It turned out that Timati’s former lover sits on a twine no worse than the showman’s new passion.

