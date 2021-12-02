Review of the film “Pilot” – a war drama in the spirit of “The Survivor” with Pyotr Fedorov instead of DiCaprio

Pilot Nikolai Komlev (Pyotr Fedorov) destroys a tank column, but he himself is hit. The plane crashes in the forest, a comrade-machine gunner heroically takes out his partner from under the fire of the enemy who has arrived in time, puts the wounded captain on the ice floe, and he himself remains to fight until the last bullet. Waking up, Komlev finds himself deep behind enemy lines, without provisions and with one pistol. To return to his own, he needs to cross more than a dozen kilometers in the snow, with a bleeding wound, while wolves and fascists breathe in his back.

“Pilot” demonstrates at once two curious tendencies in Russian military cinema. The first is the sudden obsession with airplanes: now there was Devyatayev, ahead of us are Wings over Berlin and Air by German Jr. Either technologies have finally appeared, thanks to which air battles have become easier to shoot (Bekmambetov did it in general in War Thunder), or everyone was just tired of tanks. One way or another, in the coming Victory Day celebrations, our cinema will attack the viewer from the air.

Pyotr Fedorov in the role of Nikolai in the frame from the film “Pilot”

The second tendency, much more unobvious and local, is the change of focus from large pathetic posters and quasi-Hollywood blockbusters (a la “T-34”) to small genre and very human stories. In “Pilot” there are no majestic speeches and attempts to look into eternity (okay, almost none), the film is generally not very interesting to look at the past as if from above, from the distance of time and to teach something. Most of the timing – and this will be completely unexpected for everyone who did not particularly follow the trailers and did not read the interviews of the creators – the picture does not concern airplanes at all, the war takes place somewhere on the periphery of the frame, and the hero looks at the sky exclusively from the bottom up, sitting under the trees in the snowy forest and desperate to survive. “Pilot” – not “Pearl Harbor” and not even “Devyatayev”. This is “The Survivor”, where instead of DiCaprio – Pyotr Fedorov, a great master of playing heroic suffering.

Pyotr Fedorov in the role of Nikolai in the frame from the film “Pilot”

In some places, the film is distinguished from Iñárritu’s work only by the details (this is visually speaking about the plot, of course, it’s not Lubetzky at all). Instead of chewing on the liver of a buffalo, Fedorov bites into raw fish. He fights not with a bear, but with wolves. It is not the Native Americans who are pursuing him, but the Nazis. But the scene with the mystical dilapidated church is one to one. This may sound like a claim and an accusation of plagiarism, but no: in fact, the survival episodes of “Pilot” are the best in the film. And in general, the idea of ​​filming “The Survivor” in the setting of a war movie is unambiguously successful: such a move allows you to show heroism without pathos, spiritual – through the bodily, to approach the hero in a way that no large-scale action movie will ever do. The film even slyly rhymes the fate of the character with the position of the country: somewhere far away, battles are being fought for Moscow, the USSR is on the brink of defeat, but struggling with all its strength, no matter what. And the same is done by the hero of Fedorov – a walking metonymy and a catchy symbol of a soldier’s fortitude, capable of enduring cold, hunger and any injury.

Pyotr Fedorov in the role of Nikolai in the frame from the film “Pilot”

But as soon as the film gets distracted from the central story of survival, problems begin. The authors of “Pilot” make a typical mistake of survival thrillers: they do not trust the primitive vitality of the conflict between man and nature, try to burden it with latent problems, and ultimately fill the timing with platitudes. The action is now and then interrupted by flashbacks: we definitely need to explain that the beloved is waiting for the hero, that he has a reason to return. As if the motivation to get out in order to get to our own people and not stay in the snow on the ground occupied by the enemy is not enough. There is no need for any more dramatic help to make it easier for the viewer to feel the character. Flashbacks break the structure of the entire film, break the rhythm and simply do not fit stylistically – the cold and frighteningly close portrait of a desperate person is replaced by a cardboard melodrama set on television sets.

And because of them, the film begins to contradict itself. The hero’s survival scenes alternate with a sweet picture of his falling in love – and we, of course, assume that this is not just that: we are shown why he is doing this whole unthinkable path. Already in the hospital, Komlev hears Olga appear on the street, and crawls towards her, just as he had crawled in the snow before, fleeing the elements, overcoming pain. His path does not seem to end with an exit from the forest – after all, the final goal has not been achieved.

But as soon as he meets Olga, the intonation suddenly changes: the hero declares that he was saving himself not for the sake of love, but in order to further beat the fascists. The same patriotic pathos penetrates into a small human story, and for another half hour we watch how Komlev, despite the fatal injury, tries to get into the pilots again. The Survivor, without warning, turns into a superficial retelling of The Tale of a Real Man. It is clear why this was done: it was important for the authors to touch upon the biographies of real heroes who, after being wounded, still continued to fight for their homeland (and there were a lot of them). But it’s hard not to catch yourself thinking that such a chaotic epilogue, moreover, inserted as if from a completely different film, hardly does them justice. And if this message was spelled out in the credits, the picture would not have lost the dramatic power at all.