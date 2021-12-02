https://ria.ru/20211202/vpn-1761761276.html

RKN announced the introduction of centralized control over VPN services

RKN announced the introduction of centralized control over VPN services

2021-12-02T10: 24

2021-12-02T10: 24

2021-12-02T10: 36

Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor)

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Roskomnadzor asks companies and departments to notify how much they need VPN services Betternet, Lantern, X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN and PrivateTunnel for uninterrupted operation, according to the agency’s website. In September, RKN decided to block six more VPN services that violate Russian legislation – Hola! VPN, ExpressVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, Nord VPN, Speedify VPN, IPVanish VPN. “A request has been sent to the department with a request to inform the Public Communications Network Monitoring and Control Center (CMU SSOP) about the use of VPN services (Betternet, Lantern , X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN, PrivateTunnel) to ensure the operation of technological processes of enterprises and organizations, “- the message says. Roskomnadzor also informed about the planned introduction of centralized management in relation to VPN services. It is added that the requested information can be sent to an email address and must include the name of the organization and contact information.

