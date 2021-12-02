https://ria.ru/20211202/vpn-1761761276.html
RKN announced the introduction of centralized control over VPN services
Roskomnadzor asks companies and departments to notify how much they need VPN services Betternet, Lantern, X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon for uninterrupted operation … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Roskomnadzor asks companies and departments to notify how much they need VPN services Betternet, Lantern, X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN and PrivateTunnel for uninterrupted operation, according to the agency’s website. In September, RKN decided to block six more VPN services that violate Russian legislation – Hola! VPN, ExpressVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, Nord VPN, Speedify VPN, IPVanish VPN. “A request has been sent to the department with a request to inform the Public Communications Network Monitoring and Control Center (CMU SSOP) about the use of VPN services (Betternet, Lantern , X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN, PrivateTunnel) to ensure the operation of technological processes of enterprises and organizations, “- the message says. Roskomnadzor also informed about the planned introduction of centralized management in relation to VPN services. It is added that the requested information can be sent to an email address and must include the name of the organization and contact information.
In September, RKN decided to block six more VPN services that violate Russian law – Hola! VPN, ExpressVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, Nord VPN, Speedify VPN, IPVanish VPN.
September 3, 09:52
Roskomnadzor has blocked six more VPN services
“A request has been sent to the departments with a request to inform the Center for Monitoring and Control of the Public Communications Network (CMU SSOP) about the use of VPN services (Betternet, Lantern, X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN, PrivateTunnel) to ensure the work of technological processes of enterprises and organizations.” , – the message says.
Roskomnadzor also informed about the planned introduction of centralized management in relation to VPN services.
It is added that the requested information can be sent to an email address and must include the name of the organization and contact information.
June 17, 04:08 PM
Roskomnadzor restricts the use of VyprVPN and Opera VPN