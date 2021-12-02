https://ria.ru/20211202/vpn-1761761276.html

RKN announced the introduction of centralized management of VPN services

Roskomnadzor asks the company to inform if they need Betternet, Lantern, X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN and PrivateTunnel services, and also informs about … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Roskomnadzor asks the company to inform them if they need Betternet, Lantern, X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN and PrivateTunnel services, and also informs about the planned introduction of centralized management of such networks. The requested information can be sent to an email address, the name of the organization must be indicated in the message and contacts. In September, RKN blocked six VPN resources that violate Russian law: Hola! VPN, ExpressVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, Nord VPN, Speedify VPN, IPVanish VPN. for illegal activities, including those related to the distribution of drugs, child pornography, extremism and suicidal tendencies, “the supervisory agency explained. At the same time, they noted that Roskomnadzor has white lists of private networks that do not violate the law and are technically necessary for continuous the work of the software. In November 2017, a law came into force in Russia, which It obliges VPN services, anonymizers and search engines to block access to prohibited content. To do this, they need to connect to the Federal State Information System (FSIS) and follow the instructions of the regulator.

