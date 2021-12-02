Rock collapsed at the mine in Dalnegorsk – one of the miners was injured

Last night, a piece of rock collapsed at the 2nd Sovetsky mine of the Dalpolimetal mining and metallurgical complex in Dalnegorsk. There were four people in the emergency area, one of them was stabbed to death. Rescuers helped the victim.

The collapse was reported to the Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia in Primorye at 03:45 on December 2. A group of mine rescuers from the Dalnegorsk paramilitary mine rescue platoon of 14 people arrived at the scene at 03:51, the press service of the department reports.

There were 16 people in the mine. There are 4 miners in the emergency area, one of them got stuck in the rock. “Having found the man, the rescuers examined him and provided him with first aid,” the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Primorsky Territory specified.

At 5:32 a.m., the rescued person was lifted from the mine to the surface and handed over to emergency doctors. Work on the emergency site has been stopped.

14:33: The Dalnegorsk prosecutor’s office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

We will remind that earlier this year the rock in Dalnegorsk collapsed on the site “Korolevsky” of the mine “Nikolaevsky” (also included in “Dalpolimetal”) – two miners remained in the development, they were rescued. A few days later, the same mine collapsed again – a man died.

And on November 25, in the Kemerovo region, there was a major accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine. There were 285 people underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people died: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. Another 99 people were injured.