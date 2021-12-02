Roskomnadzor warned of blocking six more VPN services – RBC

Photo: Joe Giddens / PA / TASS



Six VPN services will be blocked by Roskomnadzor, as they provide access to information prohibited by law. This was reported on the regulator’s website.

The restriction will affect VPN services Betternet, Lantern, X — VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN, PrivateTunnel.

Roskomnadzor informed the companies and enterprises that use them about the need to inform the Center for Monitoring and Management of the Public Communication Network (CMU SSOP) about this.

The requirement for VPN services and anonymizers to restrict user access to prohibited information has been in effect since 2017. Previously, such services must receive a notification from Roskomnadzor and connect to the FSIS, the Federal State Information System, which contains information about prohibited sites. If the service does not fulfill the connection request within 30 days after receiving the notification, it will be blocked.

This year, Roskomnadzor has already announced several VPN blockings. VyprVPN, Opera VPN were blacklisted in June. Hola! Services VPN, ExpressVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, Nord VPN, Speedify VPN, IPVanish VPN blocked in September.