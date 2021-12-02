Roskomnadzor will block six more VPN services

Six more VPN services will be blocked in Russia – Betternet, Lantern, X-VPN, Cloudflare WARP, Tachyon VPN and PrivateTunne. This is stated on the Roskomnadzor website.

Companies using these services in their work should report this to the Center for Monitoring and Control of the Public Communication Network (CMU SSOP). They may be allowed to continue using these VPN services.

Roskomnadzor will manage traffic in the event of a threat through the CMU SSOP.

This opportunity was provided to the department by the law on the “sovereign Internet”, which entered into force in November 2019.

Prior to the adoption of the law, Roskomnadzor demanded that ten VPN services connect to the Federal State Information System, which contains a register of prohibited information, but this requirement was met only by the Russian Kaspersky Lab.

In early September 2021, Roskomnadzor began blocking these services, arguing that their use retains access to child pornography, illegal information about drugs and extremism.

At the same time, Roskomnadzor could test the blocking of public DNS servers Google and Cloudflare, due to which users complained about interruptions in the Internet. The associates of the politician Alexei Navalny linked this with the blocking of Navalny’s and Smart Voting applications.

In addition, since 2017, anonymizers and blocking bypass tools have been banned in Russia.