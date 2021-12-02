https://ria.ru/20211201/inflyatsiya-1761716234.html
Rosstat announced the acceleration of weekly inflation
Rosstat recorded an acceleration of inflation from 23 to 29 November to 0.46%, which is twice as much as in the previous week. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Rosstat recorded an acceleration of inflation from 23 to 29 November to 0.46%, which is twice as much as in the previous week. “For the period from 23 to 29 November 2021, the consumer price index & lt; … & gt; amounted to 100.46%, since the beginning of November – 100.96%, since the beginning of the year – 107.51%,” the department said. Last week, inflation rose by 0.2%, before that – 0.18%. Gasoline from 23 to 29 November rose by 0.1%, diesel fuel – 0.7%, the Federal State Statistics Service noted. One of the reasons, the authorities called a sharp rise in the price of vouchers to Turkey before the New Year – by 55.18% compared to 4.69% a week earlier. Since the beginning of the year, tours have increased in price by 89.3%. In addition, the increase in prices for some goods and services, which occupy a high share in the structure of consumer spending (SPR) of the population, above the weekly inflation, has affected. Thus, the cost of white cabbage increased by 3.31%, buckwheat – by 1.13%, chicken eggs and wheat flour – by 1.11%, granulated sugar – by 0.66%. that previously showed zero or close to them the rate of growth / decline in prices, rose by 0.3% or more, among them fat cottage cheese – 0.33%, canned fruits and berries for children – 0.5%, black tea – 0.31 %.
