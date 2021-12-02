Russia introduced 14-day quarantine due to omicron-strain COVID

Visitors must comply with quarantine due to the spread of a new strain of COVID

Russia has introduced a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Africa and neighboring countries. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova told about this.

“Today Russia has introduced a two-week quarantine for those returning from South Africa and countries that have a border with it. We do not have direct flights with this country, ”Anna Popova said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio, which is broadcast on their youtube channel.

Earlier, a new strain of coronavirus was found in South Africa, which was named “omicron”. It is assumed that the COVID mutation may be more aggressive and infectious, writes Utro.ru. Russia has restricted the entry of foreigners from nine countries due to the spread of this variant of the virus. Since November 28, borders have been closed for citizens from nine African countries and Chinese Hong Kong. Omicron is already approaching the Russian borders, the disease was found in people living in the Czech Republic and Germany who returned from Africa.