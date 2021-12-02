Russia introduced 14-day quarantine for visitors from South Africa – RBC

Popova also pointed out that in South Africa, only a little more than a quarter of the population was vaccinated against coronavirus, calling the level of immunization against infection “very low.” “In general, in Africa it is 6% of the total population, so today there is a testing ground for possible mutations,” she added.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, a new strain has not yet been identified in Russia. “We are now doing selective testing at the airport from those countries in which it has already been identified [появление омикрон-штамма]”, – she added, stressing that sometimes all passengers from an arriving flight are tested for COVID-19, and this is done free of charge. According to Popova, the countries are unable to stop the penetration of the omicron-strain, but it remains possible to “timely identify and take action.”

The discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa and Botswana was reported by British scientists at the end of November. Later, those who fell ill with the same variant of the virus were detected in other countries, in particular in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the USA and the UK.

Since November 28, Russia has restricted entry to the country from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

The WHO warned that the new strain could change the course of the pandemic, and the risk from it is assessed as “very high.” The organization noted that the omicron strain may become more infectious than earlier variants of infection, the number of mutations in the spike protein of the virus is “unprecedented”, and some of them cause concern.

The disease of the omicron variant is mild, South African physician Unben Pillay told Bloomberg. According to him, his symptoms are: dry cough, general pain throughout the body, night sweats and fever. Another South African doctor, Angelica Coetzee, also spoke about mild symptoms. She, however, pointed out that the sick often complained of severe fatigue.

On November 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking at the Russia Calling! Forum instructed the Cabinet of Ministers in a week to prepare a new plan to combat COVID-19 due to the emergence of the omicron strain. The President pointed out that his identification had “questioned” the pace of global economic recovery. Putin also noted that it is necessary to apply clear algorithms in order to stop the spread of the infection.