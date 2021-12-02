https://ria.ru/20211202/shtraf-1761751107.html
New fines will be imposed on drivers
Russia wants to introduce new fines for drivers – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
New fines will be imposed on drivers
State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party have developed a bill establishing fines for dangerous driving, the chairman of the Duma Committee on
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia have developed a bill establishing penalties for dangerous driving, the chairman of the Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Yaroslav Nilov said in a telegram channel. period of time, the totality of various illegal actions, can only be committed intentionally, that is, when realizing the illegal nature of their actions, anticipating their harmful consequences, the desire for their occurrence or indifferent attitude towards them, “the explanatory note says. numerous videos on social networks in which reckless drivers arrange races on the roads and demonstrate disrespect for other road users. Thus, the bill establishes a fine for aggressive driving – five thousand rubles. A repeated violation will be punished with a fine of five to ten thousand rubles or deprivation of a driver’s license for up to a year. The condition for prosecution will be a photo or video recording of the offense, it follows from the document. The question of punishment for dangerous driving has been raised not for the first time. In early November, Senator Irina Rukavishnikova said that the draft of the new Code of Administrative Offenses provides for a fine for such a violation of three thousand rubles, and her colleague on the Federation Council, Valery Vasiliev, proposed introducing criminal liability – from three to five years in prison.
Russia wants to introduce new fines for drivers
“We believe that dangerous (aggressive) driving, that is, the commission by the driver within a relatively short period of time of a combination of various illegal actions, can be committed only intentionally, that is, when realizing the illegal nature of their actions, foreseeing their harmful consequences, the desire to him relationship, “- said in the explanatory note.
This, the authors of the document note, is evidenced by numerous videos on social networks in which reckless drivers arrange races on the roads and demonstrate disrespect for other road users.
Thus, the bill establishes a fine for aggressive driving – five thousand rubles. Repeated violation will be punished with a fine of five to ten thousand rubles or deprivation of a driver’s license for up to a year.
The condition for bringing to responsibility will be photo or video recording of the offense, it follows from the document.
