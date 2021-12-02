Russia will demand guarantees to stop NATO expansion

Russia will insist on the elaboration of specific agreements that would rule out any further NATO moves eastward. At the same time, it is precisely the legal guarantees that Moscow needs, since the Western countries did not fulfill the earlier oral promises. Vladimir Putin announced all this during the presentation of credentials by the new ambassadors of foreign states. The President stressed that the main tenet of Russian foreign policy remains unchanged: it is equal international cooperation.

One of the most beautiful and at the same time significant international ceremonies in the Kremlin is again held in a truncated format due to the coronavirus, but a live meeting of the ambassadors of foreign states with the President of Russia took place, and it is worth a lot. Their diplomatic work in Russia begins with the presentation of their credentials.

“I would like to express my confidence that your professional activity in Russia will be full of interesting meetings, events, contacts, someday this infection should leave us, someday we must defeat it, and life should return to normal,” said Vladimir Putin.

The ceremony is traditionally held in the most magnificent Kremlin hall – Aleksandrovsky. Ambassadors of 20 foreign states arrived. In a snow-white national dress, the new diplomatic representative of Guinea, in bright blue – the ambassador of the Republic of Benin. Putin reminds representatives of states from different regions of the planet how important it is now, not to waste on trifles, to show solidarity.

“Unfortunately, in practice everything happens differently, and the term“ vaccine nationalism ”is already in use, which, alas, reflects the real state of affairs not only in the commercial vaccine market, but also in providing assistance to countries in need. that without adding up the efforts of all states, without establishing mutually beneficial, equal cooperation, it will not be possible to solve such complex global problems, “the Russian president said.

It is also alarming how some countries are behaving towards Russia, which, even in the context of a pandemic, are increasing economic sanctions. And NATO’s infrastructure approached the Russian borders threateningly from the west, nowhere closer.

“In this situation, we are taking adequate military-technical measures. But, I repeat, it is not we who threaten someone, and blame us for this, taking into account the real state of affairs, that is, to shift the blame, as we say, from a sore head to a healthy one. At the very least, irresponsibly. In dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on the development of specific agreements excluding any further NATO moves eastward and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in close proximity to Russian territory. We propose to start substantive negotiations on this matter. ” – Putin said.

In these circumstances, it is important for Russia to have reliable and long-term security guarantees. Written agreements. This word is treated lightly in the West – there has already been a chance to be convinced of this.

“In particular, everyone is aware of these verbal assurances that NATO will not expand eastward, but everything was done exactly the opposite. In fact, legitimate Russian security concerns were ignored, and now they continue to be ignored further. We do not require special conditions. We understand that any agreements must certainly take into account both the interests of Russia and all the states of the Euro-Atlantic area, “Putin specified.

Once again, Putin emphasizes the main foreign policy postulate – Russia is ready to interact with everyone on the terms of equal cooperation. And he asked the ambassadors to convey this signal to the leadership of their countries. By tradition, the Russian leader briefly dwelled on the nature of relations with each of the 20 states. The Italian ambassador nodded with a smile at Putin’s words about mutual sympathy between the two peoples, the Sri Lankan ambassador smiled when it came to the kingdom, and the Russian president called India one of the sides of a multipolar world. Putin will pay a working visit to this country next week.

