Russian dealers ranked the best car manufacturers :: Autonews

The results of a new DSI (Dealer Satisfaction Index) survey in Russia, carried out by the EY consulting company at the initiative of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association, have been announced. According to the ROAD press service, as part of the survey, dealers were asked to assess the level of interaction with manufacturers and importers according to the most important criteria: new car sales, after-sales service, advertising and promotion, financial relations, communications, as well as the preservation and development of the dealer network.

The report emphasizes that car dealers from all regions of the Russian Federation were invited to the survey, with a total of 32 dealerships taking part in the survey.

As a result, the first place in the ranking was taken by Porsche. The automaker took the top spot in several survey categories at once: New Car Sales, After Sales Service, Financial Relations, and Communication and Feedback.

In second place is Mazda, which in 2019 took first place in the ranking (in 2020, due to the situation with COVID-19, the study was not carried out). The first three is the Chinese brand Haval. The report indicates that such a high position speaks of the positive development of the dealer network of this company. In fourth place are Suzuki and Chery. This is followed by: Geely, Volvo, Skoda, Lada and Renault.

“Based on the results of the study, we have identified car manufacturers with whom car dealers assess their cooperation as the most comfortable and productive,” said Andrey Tomyshev, EY Partner, Group Leader for the provision of services to automotive companies in the CIS.