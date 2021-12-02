Russian in the US got five years for “bulletproof hosting”

A US court sentenced Russian citizen Alexander Grichishkin to five years in prison on charges of cyber fraud.

According to the US Department of Justice, Grichishkin led a group that provided so-called bulletproof hosting to clients. It was used by hackers to distribute malware to hack the networks of American citizens and organizations.

The court documents say that Grichishkin’s clients used hosting from 2009 to 2015. The damage is estimated at millions of dollars.

FBI investigators found out that the Russian advertised his services in Internet forums to combat cybercrime, hired employees, and also helped clients evade responsibility.

Grichishkin was arrested in early 2020. Russian Andrei Skvortsov, Estonian citizen Pavel Stassi and Lithuanian native Alexander Skorodumov are with him in the case. All four pleaded guilty. Stassi received two years in prison, Skorodumov – four. Skvortsov is awaiting a court verdict and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI investigated the case with the assistance of the intelligence services of Germany, Estonia and the UK.

