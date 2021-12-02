Salma Hayek reappeared in public with her daughter

Fans of the actress noticed the similarities between mother and daughter

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek attended the opening ceremony of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her teenage daughter Valentina. The girl is 14 years old and she is very similar to her mother, which has long been noted by netizens. Because before the daughter had already accompanied Salma to the premiere of “The Eternals” in London. Recall that in the Marvel feature film “The Eternals”, the actress played the spiritual leader of superheroes named Ajak.

Salma Hayek at the opening of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame [+–]

On the walk of fame, Salma and her daughter Valentina appeared in total black looks. These laconic outfits highlighted the already obvious similarities between the star mother and daughter. 55-year-old Salma preferred a black dress with chains on the chest, and Valentina wore a mini-dress trimmed with fur in the neckline and hem, which she complemented with a black jacket. On Valentina’s feet, heeled boots flaunted.

Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: legion-media [+–]

It is worth recalling that 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault is the only daughter of Salma Hayek from the French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, whom the actress married in 2009 in Venice. However, the man has four more children from a previous relationship.

Salma Hayek with her daughter at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Eternals” [+–]

We will remind, in October 2021, Salma Hayek first appeared in public with her daughter Valentina. Before that, Salma brought out her daughter when she was still very young. Therefore, this appearance on the red carpet in Los Angeles made a splash. Then they also chose the images of total black.

Earlier we reported that in the summer of 2021, actress Salma Hayek flaunted on the pages of the American magazine InStyle. The star in luxurious and expensive looks graced the cover of the edition.