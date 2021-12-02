Sandra Bullock calls Brian Randall the love of her life

Ekaterina KOVALENKO December 2 20:22

Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni.

American actress Sandra Bullock, after rumors in the media about a breakup with her boyfriend Brian Randall, spoke about the idyll in their relationship. Sandra spoke about her feelings on the American talk show Red Table Talk.

“I’ve found the love of my life,” said 57-year-old Sandra. – We have two wonderful children – three children with his eldest daughter. This is the best thing in the world.

According to Bullock, Randall reacted to her story of plans to adopt a second child as a “saint.” According to the artist, at that time they “were not together for a very long time.”

“I said,” Remember that non-disclosure agreement that you signed when you photographed my son? You know, it’s still in force. ” He said, “Why?” And I said, “I’ll bring the baby home when I get back from Toronto.” He was so happy but terrified. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the rails, and now this beautiful human being appeared.

Bullock called her boyfriend a “very Christian” guy. According to the actress, he is a good example for her children. Bullock is not sure if she will get married because she wants to “think about children first.”

“I don’t want to say“ do as I do, ”but I don’t need a document to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother,” Bullock said. – I do not need to be reminded so that I am always there in the most difficult times. I don’t need to be told that I have to weather the storm with a good man.

Bullock and her photographer boyfriend have no children in common. They started dating in 2015, after meeting at a 5th birthday party for their son Sandra. The actress invited Randall to take photos. Sandra Bullock adopted her 11-year-old son Louis in 2010 when he was three months old. Five years later, she adopted eight-year-old Leila. Randall has an adult daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship.