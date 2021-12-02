Sandra Bullock spoke about the difficulties of society’s perception of her adopted children

Актриса призналась, что много предрассудков из-за цвета кожи ее детей.

Sandra Bullock does not often talk about her adopted children, but if it comes to them, then the actress reveals the details of the upbringing of her 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter. In a recent interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith in the Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old celebrity admitted that there are some difficulties in society’s perception of their difference in skin color. Because of this, her family is often judged and does not believe that Bullock is their mother.

Sometimes I want our skin to be the same color. It would make it easier to perceive us as a family,

– admitted Sandra.

Also, the celebrity feared that the skin color of her adopted children Louis and Lila could affect their formation as individuals in society. The actress said that she would like her son and daughter to be judged not by the shade of their skin, but by their actions and character:

We’ve come so far in the area of ​​civil rights, but then we went back in time. I want my son to be safe. I want my son to be judged for who he is.

Sandra Bullock noted that even in the modern world, even if you are a world-class celebrity, it will not save you from the hate and the wave of racism.

Read also: On the edge of a knife: Bradley Cooper remembered being attacked on the subway

Recall that Bullock is currently raising two children on his own. She adopted Louis when he was 3 months old and took Lila from the Louisiana orphanage when she was three years old. At that time, the actress was married to TV presenter Jesse James, but having convicted him of infidelity, the actress filed for divorce, taking custody of the children.

Now the actress is dating photographer Brian Randall, whom she met in 2015. The couple is in no hurry to go down the aisle, because they already live well together and raise three children: two Bullocks and Randall’s daughter.