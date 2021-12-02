Sandra Bullock talks about the “very difficult” adoption process: “Deep and dark”

In a new episode of The Red Table, Sandra Bullock talks candidly about the adoption process. “It’s a system that already exists, but people don’t know much about it because it’s hard to talk about,” she says. “It’s getting deeper and darker. When I first went through this process myself, I had to prove that I was a capable father. You are really being judged. I went half way and said, “I can’t do this.”

“I felt like I was out of my body. They literally ask you, “What do you think is the worst form of abuse? »What is the worst drug or alcohol? I replied, “I don’t know, they are all bad.” But you keep thinking: if I don’t answer this question correctly, I am not qualified. ” The actress admitted that she was terribly afraid that she was “not enough”.

However, she encourages anyone interested in adoption to go for it. “There is always a soul that needs you to grow old. You are indeed passing the test. They ask a lot of questions. People even had to write letters about my character. Oh my gosh. But the soul that you are destined to be Age is out there somewhere, waiting for you. You just need to be willing to go through a process that seems so painful and aggressive that it raises questions about your ability to be a good, loving parent. And you have to put up with it. Because every breath is worth asking. And when you find them, you will understand. “