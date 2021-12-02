Saxo Bank in shock forecasts predicted the Cold War and life to 115 years – RBK

The hypersonic arms race and the cold war

Among the most important shocks of 2022, Saxo Bank experts consider, in particular, the beginning of a new Cold War and a massive hypersonic arms race, in which the United States and China will become the main rivals, but other players with advanced military technologies will also join, including Russia and India. , Israel and the European Union.

“Hypersonic technologies pose a revolutionary threat to the long-standing military-strategic status quo, as they carry asymmetric new defensive and offensive capabilities,” the forecast says. Saxo Bank believes that new technologies will destroy the very foundations of the world military strategy of superpowers, one of which was the principle of mutual assured destruction in a nuclear war. Until now, none of the rivals had the hope of delivering a nuclear strike with impunity – the enemy always had time to deliver an equally destructive counterstrike.

“The speed and agility of hypersonic technology gives rise to the belief that superior defenses can completely prevent an attack and even create new opportunities for a first strike,” the forecast says. That is why, the document emphasizes, the new arms race will become massive – “no country wants to feel lagging behind.”

“Suspension” of Democracy in the United States and Hike in Prices

In November 2022, elections to the House of Representatives and Senate of the United States Congress will be held in the United States. At the same time, according to the forecast of Saxo Bank, the contradictions between the supporters of the Republican and Democratic parties will aggravate so much that it will end in a full-scale constitutional crisis that will erupt in early 2023.

The cause of the crisis, experts predict, will be both the willingness of the Republicans to go to any lengths to regain control of the Congress, and the “campaign to stir up fear” unleashed by the Democrats, as well as the thoughtless support of the latter for populist ideas. As a result, after the elections, the contradictions “will reach the limit.”

“One or both sides will oppose the confirmation of the vote, as a result of which the new Congress will not be able to form and meet on the planned first day – January 3, 2023,” – says the forecast of Saxo Bank. “Democracy in the United States will be” suspended “- summarize the authors of the review.

In parallel with the political one, the second crisis will develop in the USA – the economic one, Saxo Bank is sure. Experts believe that by the end of 2022, the demand for labor in the United States will far exceed supply, as many of those who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and lived on benefits will not want to give them up for the sake of the previous low salaries.

“The pandemic has contributed to the awakening of the workforce. Across different industries and income classes, they [работники] understand that they now have more rights than ever. They require better working conditions, higher wages, more flexibility and a sense of purpose from the job, ”the forecast says.

As a result, by the fourth quarter of 2022, employers in the United States will have to sharply raise wages – for half of the population of the country with lower incomes, they will grow by an average of 15%. The consequence of this will be a jump in prices.

“By early 2023, US inflation will reach an annual rate of over 15% for the first time since World War II. This will push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy too weak and late, ”predicts Saxo Bank.

People will be able to live longer, which will pave the way for new crises

Already next year, according to the forecast of Saxo Bank, scientists will be able to achieve a major breakthrough in extending human life and improving its quality.

“In 2022, there will be a major breakthrough in the multifactorial approach, as a ‘cocktail’ of therapeutic agents will be made that regulates processes at the level of cells in order to prolong their life and, therefore, the life of the whole organism. The future may be open to older people, as a new agent can slow down aging and even rejuvenate already aged cells, ”the forecast says.

Moreover, Saxo Bank is confident that people will be able to live not only longer (on average 25 years), but also better and even more fun, because new technologies will eliminate many ailments – from heart disease to neurodegenerative disorders.

For humanity, however, such a “colossal victory” will also become a new problem: the discoveries of scientists will open the way for “ethical, environmental and financial crises of unprecedented proportions.”

“Imagine that almost everyone can expect to live up to 115 on average and be healthy. What will this mean for private and public pensions, or even for the very ability and desire to retire? What about the cost to our planet if it sustains billions of people, not to mention the availability of food? In addition, an ethical question arises: is it not humane not to make this ‘cocktail’ available to everyone? ” – Saxo Bank’s forecast says.

Losing Facebook and other shocking predictions

Among the rest of the shock forecasts for 2022, Saxo Bank included: