Sberbank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs noticed a trend for the seizure of apartments by financial fraudsters – RBK

First, the scammers stole money from cards, then they issued loans for the victims, and now they are trying to deprive them of their homes, Sberbank said. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirms the trend and notes that real estate companies are involved in such schemes.

Photo: Valery Matytsin / TASS



Fraudsters are increasingly forcing their victims to mortgage and sell real estate, representatives of Sberbank and the Ministry of Internal Affairs told the international forum AntiFraud Russia on anti-fraud in the field of high technologies, the RBC correspondent reports.

“We have literally seen a new trend emerging for the last month, which is worth paying attention to. At first [мошенники] they stole money from cards, then they began to take out a loan, and a new topic is the impact on a citizen in such a way that, along with loans, he also mortgages and sells real estate. And if people with us used to remain after the attack with loans, now they also remain without apartments. This is the most incomprehensible story of what to do about it, ”said Sergei Veligodsky, head of the counter cyber fraud department at Sberbank.

Fears were confirmed by the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Philip Nemov. The Ministry of Internal Affairs also sees that “in addition to the attack on money, in addition to issuing remote (including) loans, victims are brought to a practical level on the accounts of citizens, that is, thanks to communication, topics related to real estate companies and microfinance companies are organized.” In such cases, a person “is no longer in a virtual plane, but in real life” under the influence of social engineering “mortgages an apartment, sells an apartment and, accordingly, finds himself in a difficult life situation.”

“We see it, we are working on it, initiating criminal cases. In accordance with this, we carry out the necessary measures, but there is such a trend, such a tendency, “Nemov added.