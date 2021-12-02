Sberbank warned of a new type of home theft fraud

Fraudsters began to persuade Russians to mortgage or sell apartments using the method of social engineering, said Sergei Veligodsky, head of the anti-cyber fraud department of Sberbank, at the XII international forum “Combating high-tech fraud. AntiFraud Russia “.
“We have literally seen a new trend emerging for the last month, which is worth paying attention to. First, they stole money from cards, then they began to take out a loan, and a new topic is influencing a citizen in such a way that, along with loans, he also mortgages and sells real estate. And if people with us used to be left with loans after the attack, now they also remain without apartments, “he said, noting that this is” the most incomprehensible story “and it is not known what to do with it.
The appearance of such a scheme was also confirmed by the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Philip Nemov. According to him, if earlier attacks on the funds of citizens were carried out remotely, now they have moved into the “practical plane.” Real estate companies and microfinance organizations are involved in the situation. Thus, a victim of fraudsters under the influence of social engineering mortgages or sells an apartment, finding himself “in a difficult life situation.”
Earlier today, the Central Bank reported that in the third quarter of this year, fraudsters stole 3.2 billion rubles from Russians. – 18% more than in the same period last year. They managed to return 7.7% of the funds. Last year this share was 13.1%.
The regulator noted that 41% of the total funds were stolen using the method of social engineering. However, in the third quarter of 2020, this indicator was much higher – 63.8%. The Central Bank previously reported a similar trend, explaining that the figure was reduced thanks to targeted and systematic work to inform Russians about such fraud schemes.