Sberbank warned of a new type of home theft fraud

“We have literally seen a new trend emerging for the last month, which is worth paying attention to. First, they stole money from cards, then they began to take out a loan, and a new topic is influencing a citizen in such a way that, along with loans, he also mortgages and sells real estate. And if people with us used to be left with loans after the attack, now they also remain without apartments, “he said, noting that this is” the most incomprehensible story “and it is not known what to do with it.